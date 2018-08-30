Chahal Bats for Strengthening Animal-protection Laws in Letter to PM Narendra Modi

Loading...
In the letter, Chahal mentions the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, contains outdated penalties, such as a maximum fine of Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders who abuse an animal, which he points out, 'a cup of coffee often costs more than that'.
"Sadly, reports indicate cows, dogs, and other animals across the country are enduring routine abuse, such as being beaten, poisoned, attacked with acid, and even sexually assaulted," he writes. "If those guilty of cruelty to animals received significant fines, jail time, and counselling – and were forbidden from having contact with animals – it would better ensure that living, feeling beings are protected and hopefully treated with the compassion and respect they deserve."
He further adds that holding animal abusers appropriately accountable also helps in keeping humans safe, too, as research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders. "I therefore respectfully request that your good office consider strengthening penalties for those who abuse animals," he concludes.
Chahal joins a long list of notable people to have teamed up with PETA India to call for strengthened animal-protection laws, which includes fellow cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane.
First Published: August 30, 2018, 3:34 PM IST