Chahal Five-for Helps India A Register Comfortable Victory

India ‘A’ got their one-day series campaign against South Africa ‘A’ off to a flying start with a 69-run win in the first unofficial one-day match in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (August 29). Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, battling to find top form since IPL-12, picked up 5/47 as the visiting South Africans were bowled out for 258 in 45 overs chasing 328 to win in a rain-shortened 47 overs contest.
SA ‘A’ side’s Temba Bavuma won the toss and sent the Indians in to bat. The hosts got off to a flying start with opener Shubman Gill smashing a 47-ball 46 (7x4). But three quick wickets of Gill, in-form Ruturaj Gaekwad (10) and Anmolpreet Singh (29) had the Indians in a spot of bother at 94/3 in the 17th over.
India ‘A’ skipper Manish Pandey steadied the ship with a 41-ball 39 in the company of Ishan Kishan (37 off 32 balls). The real impetus to the innings was provided by big-hitting all-rounders Shivam Dube (79 off 60 balls) and Axar Patel (60 off 36 balls).
That's that from the 1st One Day against South Africa A as India A win by 69 runs. A 5-wkt haul for @yuzi_chahal 😎Scorecard - https://t.co/b2AgNFKEI3 pic.twitter.com/SgncnAYSOH— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 29, 2019
The seventh wicket pair put on 121 runs in just over 11 overs, including 81 runs in the last four overs to turn a modest 206/6 into a match-winning 327/6 in 47 overs. Mumbai’s Dube smashed six sixes in his knock as he brought up his fifty in 46 balls.
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat left-arm spinner Patel was even more adventurous, smashing three sixes and six fours as he completed his fifty in 34 balls. South African left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks was smashed for 89 runs in his 10 overs while claiming the wickets of Gaekwad and Pandey.
South Africans fell well behind in their chase even as opening batsman Reeza Hendricks came up with a fine century. His opening partner, Janeman Malan, struggled at the top of the order along with his skipper Bavuma (8).
Patel continued his fine outing, picking up two wickets with the ball as well including that of Hendricks, who had completed his century in 103 balls. The South African opener fell the very next ball after smashing Patel for his first six.
Apart from Hendricks, wicketkeeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen was the only significant scorer with 58 off 43 balls studded with three sixes and four fours. Punjab leg-spinner Chahal ran through the South African lower-order once paceman Deepak Chahar sent back Klaasen.
The second unofficial one-day game will take place on Saturday (August 31).
Brief scores: India ‘A’ 327/6 in 47 ovs (Shivam Dube 79 n.o., Axar Patel 60 n.o., Shubman Gill 46; Bjorn Fortuin 2/40, Beuran Hendricks 2/89) bt South Africa ‘A’ 258 in 45 ovs (Reeza Hendricks 110, Heinrich Klaasen 58; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/47, Axar Patel 2/39)
Chahal Five-for Helps India A Register Comfortable Victory
