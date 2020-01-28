Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Chamari Atapattu to Lead Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia from February 21 to March 8. The squad will be led by Chamari Atapattu and also includes other senior players like Shashikala Siriwardene, Udeshika Probodhani and Sugandika Kumar.

IANS |January 28, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Chamari Atapattu to Lead Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Colombo: Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia from February 21 to March 8. The squad will be led by Chamari Atapattu and also includes other senior players like Shashikala Siriwardene, Udeshika Probodhani and Sugandika Kumar.

The Sri Lanka selectors have also included uncapped 20-year-old medium-pace all-rounder Sathya Sandeepani in their line-up.

Atapattu has played 84 ODIs and 81 T20Is for Sri Lanka and brings with her a lot of experience.

Sri Lanka had last toured Australia in September-October 2019, where they lost all their matches, which included three T20Is and three ODIs.

Sri Lanka have been placed alongside hosts Australia, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A. They don't have any international fixtures lined up in the build-up to the tournament and will play warm-up games against South Africa and England in Adelaide, before their campaign gets underway against New Zealand on February 22 in Perth.

Squad: Chamari Atapattu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara

Standby players: Sachini Nisansala, Prasadani Weerakkody, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Tharika Sewwandi, Inoka Ranaweera.

chamari atapattu sri lanka Women's T20 World Cup

