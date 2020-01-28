Chamari Atapattu to Lead Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia from February 21 to March 8. The squad will be led by Chamari Atapattu and also includes other senior players like Shashikala Siriwardene, Udeshika Probodhani and Sugandika Kumar.
