Chamari Athapaththu to Lead Sri Lanka's 19-Member Squad for White-Ball Series Against India

All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will be leading a 19-member Sri Lanka squad for the white-ball series against India comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. The talismanic batter was last seen in action during Sri Lanka’s final ODI against Pakistan in Karachi, making a 95-ball 101 while opening the batting and taking 2/20 with the ball to lead her side to a 93-run win.

Other vital players in Sri Lanka’s squad include Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera. Vishmi Gunaratne, the 16-year-old all-rounder who is yet to make her ODI debut for Sri Lanka, also finds a place in both squads after being omitted from the tour of Pakistan. The T20I series between Sri Lanka and India will be played from June 23 to 27 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. The three-match ODI series, which will be a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 cycle, will be played at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium from July 1 to 7.