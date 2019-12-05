Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Chamari Athapathtu & Lasith Malinga Among Winners in Sri Lanka Annual Cricket Awards

Sri Lanka T20I captain Chamari Athapaththu swept four prizes of the seven awards for women at the Sri Lanka Annual Cricket Awards 2019 on Tuesday (3 December).

Cricketnext Staff |December 5, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Athapaththu was named best batsman in both white-ball formats, the best all-rounder in ODIs and was also named as the country's female cricketer of the year.

The honours were a recognition of a glorious run in 2019, during which she aggregated 297 and 271 runs from nine innings each in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

She had scored 113 in the first T20I against Australia in Sydney in September, one of the highlights of what turned out to be a highly successful year.

ODI captain Shashikala Siriwardene was named best bowler and best all-rounder in T20Is, while the experienced Oshadi Ranasinghe was named best bowler in ODI cricket.

In the men's categories, Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the Test batting award while Dilruwan Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva were named best bowler and all-rounder, respectively.

Lasith Malinga, who leads Sri Lanka in T20Is, won best bowler in ODIs and T20Is. The 36-year-old pacer took 44 wickets from 27 limited-overs games in the last year.

Kusal Perera won both awards for limited-overs batting, while Thisara Perera was the best ODI all-rounder and Isuru Udana won the award for T20Is.

