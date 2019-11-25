'Champion' Bravo Leads Maratha Arabians to Maiden T10 Title
Star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo justified his "champion" tag as he led Maratha Arabians to their first T10 trophy courtesy a comfortable eight-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators in the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.
