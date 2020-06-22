Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Champions Trophy Match Against India at Centurion Among My Best Moments: Shoaib Malik

Malik had scored 61 in the game while Salman Butt scored an unbeaten century for the visitors.

Cricketnext Staff |June 22, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Champions Trophy Match Against India at Centurion Among My Best Moments: Shoaib Malik

There is often a call from players for the resumption of India and Pakistan’s bilateral ties. The likes of Shoaib Malik and Shoaib Akhtar were the most recent to voice their opinions in this matter.

The two arch-rivals only face each other in ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup. Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik recalled one such game as one of his favourite moments in the rivalry.

Speaking to PakPassion.net, Malik was asked “What’s your overriding memory of playing against India?”

Also Read: Mohammad Irfan Quashes 'Baseless Fake News' About Death in Car Crash

The all-rounder responded saying, “From a personal point of view the 2009 Champions Trophy match at Centurion when I was Man of the Match after scoring 128 and the Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka in 2004 where I scored 143 from 127 balls and took the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are great memories.”

Shoaib also spoke of another of his favourite games from November in 2004, when they played one game and beat India in a thrilling chase. Malik had scored 61 in the game while Salman Butt scored an unbeaten century for the visitors.

“But I also enjoyed the one-off ODI in Kolkata in 2004 when we chased 293 to win. It was a day before Eid and the atmosphere inside Eden Gardens in that floodlit match was incredible.”

2009 champions trophyIndia vs PakistanIndia vs Pakistan Cricketshoaib malik

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more