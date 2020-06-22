Champions Trophy Match Against India at Centurion Among My Best Moments: Shoaib Malik

There is often a call from players for the resumption of India and Pakistan’s bilateral ties. The likes of Shoaib Malik and Shoaib Akhtar were the most recent to voice their opinions in this matter.
The two arch-rivals only face each other in ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup. Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik recalled one such game as one of his favourite moments in the rivalry.
Speaking to PakPassion.net, Malik was asked “What’s your overriding memory of playing against India?”
The all-rounder responded saying, “From a personal point of view the 2009 Champions Trophy match at Centurion when I was Man of the Match after scoring 128 and the Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka in 2004 where I scored 143 from 127 balls and took the wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are great memories.”
Shoaib also spoke of another of his favourite games from November in 2004, when they played one game and beat India in a thrilling chase. Malik had scored 61 in the game while Salman Butt scored an unbeaten century for the visitors.
“But I also enjoyed the one-off ODI in Kolkata in 2004 when we chased 293 to win. It was a day before Eid and the atmosphere inside Eden Gardens in that floodlit match was incredible.”
