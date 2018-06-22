Chandimal, Hathurusinghe Admit to Breaching ICC Code of Conduct, Face Two Test ban

The Sri Lankan trio were charged after they refused to take the field on the third day of the second Test against West Indies in St Lucia. The game finally began after a two hour delay due to their actions. The Sri Lankan management made this decision after being informed before play began that the ball was being changed after it was found that it’s condition was altered using illegal methods.
Match referee Javagal Srinath reached that conclusion after television footage from the final session’s play on Friday showed the Sri Lanka captain taking something out from his left pocket and putting it in his mouth and then rubbing the surface of the ball with his saliva.
Chandimal has already been suspended for one Test for the offence and he is appealing that verdict. However, by admitting to the charge of their actions being contrary to the spirit of the game, he along with the coach and manager face a longer suspension.
"Following their admission, the ICC, in accordance with Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, has appointed The Hon Michael Beloff QC as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction," the ICC statement read.
"Mr Beloff has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear Mr Chandimal’s appeal against the match referee’s decision for changing the condition of the ball and, as per Article 5.2.3, will use Friday’s hearing in that appeal to hold a preliminary hearing to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges."
Asanka Gurusinhachandika hathurusinghechandimalDinesh Chandimaljavagal srinathWest Indies vs Sri LankaWest Indies vs Sri Lanka 2018
First Published: June 22, 2018, 1:36 PM IST