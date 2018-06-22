Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Chandimal, Hathurusinghe Admit to Breaching ICC Code of Conduct, Face Two Test ban

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 22, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
Dinesh Chandimal (L). (ICC Image)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha have admitted to breaching Article 2.3.1 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct and face a ban of up to four Test matches. Article 2.3.1 is a Level 3 offence, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”, and all such breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points.

The Sri Lankan trio were charged after they refused to take the field on the third day of the second Test against West Indies in St Lucia. The game finally began after a two hour delay due to their actions. The Sri Lankan management made this decision after being informed before play began that the ball was being changed after it was found that it’s condition was altered using illegal methods.

Match referee Javagal Srinath reached that conclusion after television footage from the final session’s play on Friday showed the Sri Lanka captain taking something out from his left pocket and putting it in his mouth and then rubbing the surface of the ball with his saliva.

Chandimal has already been suspended for one Test for the offence and he is appealing that verdict. However, by admitting to the charge of their actions being contrary to the spirit of the game, he along with the coach and manager face a longer suspension.

"Following their admission, the ICC, in accordance with Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, has appointed The Hon Michael Beloff QC as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction," the ICC statement read.

"Mr Beloff has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear Mr Chandimal’s appeal against the match referee’s decision for changing the condition of the ball and, as per Article 5.2.3, will use Friday’s hearing in that appeal to hold a preliminary hearing to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges."

First Published: June 22, 2018, 1:36 PM IST

