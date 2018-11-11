Chandimal Ruled Out for Two Weeks, Lakmal to Captain Against England

Loading...
Sri Lanka have called up young Charith Asalanka as Chandimal's replacement. The Sri Lankan cricket board interestingly chose Asalanka over Kusal Perera and Lahiru Thirimanne, both of whom were on stand-by when the Test squad was named.
The 21-year-old’s inclusion was possibly based on his recent performance in the warm-up match the visitors played against the Sri Lanka Board XI which ended in a draw. The left-hander scored an enterprising 68 off 63 balls.
The youngster has not represented his country at the highest level yet, but was the captain of the U-19 team at the 2016 World Cup. In first-class cricket, Asalanka has scored 1,185 runs and picked 24 wickets with his offspin.
Sri Lanka will also need to make changes to their bowling unit in the final two Tests after Rangana Herath retired.
Meanwhile, the Lankan team manager Charith Senanayake has resigned because of personal reasons and will be replaced by Jeryl Woutersz with immediate effect.
First Published: November 11, 2018, 3:54 PM IST