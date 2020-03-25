Chandrakant Pandit Named Coach of Madhya Pradesh

Chandrakant Pandit has been appointed the head coach of Madhya Pradesh, making a move from Vidarbha where he was the coach for the last three seasons.
Under Pandit, Vidarbha won back to back Ranji Trophy titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and failed to make it to the knockouts in the 2019-20 edition.
Pandit, the former Mumbai stalwart, had played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India apart from 138 first-class matches. Apart from Mumbai, he had represented Madhya Pradesh and Assam as well.
"Vidarbha played very well. I've passed on whatever I could to them, and hopefully, the lessons will stay with them. Coaching MP will be a different challenge," Pandit was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Apart from being a successful coach for Vidarbha, Pandit has coached Mumbai, Maharashtra and Kerala in the past.
