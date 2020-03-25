Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Chandrakant Pandit Named Coach of Madhya Pradesh

Chandrakant Pandit has been appointed the head coach of Madhya Pradesh, making a move from Vidarbha where he was the coach for the last three seasons.

Cricketnext Staff |March 25, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Chandrakant Pandit Named Coach of Madhya Pradesh

Chandrakant Pandit has been appointed the head coach of Madhya Pradesh, making a move from Vidarbha where he was the coach for the last three seasons.

Under Pandit, Vidarbha won back to back Ranji Trophy titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons and failed to make it to the knockouts in the 2019-20 edition.

Pandit, the former Mumbai stalwart, had played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India apart from 138 first-class matches. Apart from Mumbai, he had represented Madhya Pradesh and Assam as well.

"Vidarbha played very well. I've passed on whatever I could to them, and hopefully, the lessons will stay with them. Coaching MP will be a different challenge," Pandit was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Apart from being a successful coach for Vidarbha, Pandit has coached Mumbai, Maharashtra and Kerala in the past.

Chandrakant Panditmadhya pradeshranji trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more