Former India cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that conversations around mental health in India will only happen when it is deep-rooted across society.
Many sportspeople have in recent times spoken up about the need to take care of their mental health and Balaji believes it is important to focus on the individuality of people in order to ensure they are in a 'good frame of mind'.
"Such transition needs to be deep-rooted and percolate across all levels of the society. While we need certain yardsticks to measure talent, marks aren’t the be-all and the end-all," Balaji said in a chat show Homerun with AV to sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.
Also Read: It's Okay to Not be Okay - Robin Uthappa Speaks Out on Mental Health after Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
"What is more important is to recognise an individual’s unique interests and ensure she or he is in a good frame of mind. There are many leaders who have gone on to rule nations without any formal education. Making comparisons and peer pressure are a huge bane.
"Generally, we see that if someone in a family pursues a certain vocation, everyone has to follow suit. There is no scope for individuality or opening up.
"Our vision is limited by economic and social responsibilities. Given the population in our country, we somehow feel that the competition is immense. If the basic survival needs of people are met, a lot of them may not be affected and won’t do things they don’t like."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Change in Attitude Towards Mental Health Must be Deep-rooted Across Society: Lakshmipathy Balaji
Former India cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that conversations around mental health in India will only happen when it is deep-rooted across society.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings