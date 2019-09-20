Change in Mindset Key to Form in West Indies Series: Vihari
India batsman Hanuma Vihari believes not putting undue pressure on himself helped him during the two-test series in the West Indies, where he scored two fifties and a hundred as the visitors won the series 2-0.
