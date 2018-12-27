Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Change in Rule Paves Way for Steve Smith's BPL Participation

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 27, 2018, 6:34 PM IST
Steve Smith(Credit: CPL via Getty Images)

Former Australia captain Steve Smith could well feature in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 after the tournament's governing council decided that the franchises will be allowed to include one player from outside of the original players' draft.

“The franchises requested the governing council to let them add one more player in the lineup since a lot of the players in the players’ draft will not be available due to international duties," Bangladesh Cricket Board media committee chairman Jalal Yunus told the Daily Star.

"After taking things into consideration we decided to let the franchises include one player in their lineup from outside the draft."

Smith was earlier named in the Comilla Victorians squad as replacement for injured Sri Lankan Asela Gunaratne, a move which was opposed by the other franchises as the Australian was not in the original player draft.

However, the BPL governing council issued a letter to the franchises on Thursday that suggested a change in the rule which would allow Smith to take part in the competition.

Currently saving a year-long ban from the game for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in March this year, Smith's time at the BPL will help him prepare for the busy year which follows.
First Published: December 27, 2018, 6:34 PM IST

