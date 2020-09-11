Channel Seven Unhappy with Cricket Australia, Looks to Terminate Deal - Reports

According to Seven, the 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) won’t be as fruitful because a number of Australian cricketers will either be away for national duties or unavailable due to quarantine protocols.

Broadcaster Channel Seven is all set to terminate their AUD 450 million contract with Cricket Australia, according to reports in the Australian media.

The free-to-air broadcaster has told Cricket Australia (CA) about a breach in contract which has led to this decision being taken.

According to Seven, the 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) won’t be as fruitful because a number of Australian cricketers will either be away for national duties or unavailable due to quarantine protocols.

The CA however believes that they are providing Seven with cricketing action, fulfilling the clause in the contract. Apart from the BBL, the schedule also includes a one-off Test against Afghanistan and full-fledged bilateral series against India.

Also Read: CSA to Take Legal Advice and Seeks 'Middle Ground' as South Africa Government Suspends Body

“Cricket Australia remains in ongoing discussions with the Seven Network about delivering a compelling summer of cricket. CA is committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations to all its partners this season,” CA said in a statement.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the next installment of the payment from Seven to CA of AUD 25 million is due next week, but the broadcaster isn’t ready to make the payment. It is also learned that Seven is irked with how the CA ‘bowed down’ to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), revising the international calendar.

The bone of contention between CA and Seven have come to the fore after talks between CA boss Nick Hockley and Seven chief executive James Warburton took place in Sydney. Both the BBL and India’s tour of Australia are scheduled to start on December 3 for the time being.

Earlier this year, CA had to endure turbulence after the men’s T20 World Cup had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. Australian cricket came to a halt back in March when their ODI series against New Zealand had to be called off midway after a solitary match at the Sydney Cricket Ground that was played behind closed doors.

Their players returned to action earlier this month with the T20I and ODI series against England. A few of their players would thereafter head to India for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19 in the UAE.