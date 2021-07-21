Charity cricket match in Kent gets abandoned after a massive brawl erupts between players - watch

The gentlemen’s game barring few on-off-field banters, mostly unfolds great sportsman spirit. However, there are certain events that not only out the game under the scanner but also shake the cricketing world. A recent incident is one such instance when a game took an ugly turn in Kent after players exchanged punches and kicks following an argument over a single run.

All of this happened during a cricket charity match at the Mote Park Cricket Club in Maidstone on Sunday. Spectators were left shaken in the stands after a mass brawl broke out between players representing the two teams during a charity match. According to the recently released footage of the disruptive brawl that took place on the cricket field, shows the players of both the teams involved in a verbal spat near the edge of the match pitch. Before bat-wielding players started hitting players and within no time violence erupted at the venue. The video footage also shows a person on the floor as others start waving their bats as onlookers screamed. Shrieking in horror, few spectators then rushed on to the pitch to intervene and cut the fight as the cricketers continued punching and kicking one another to the ground.

As a result of the fight, the match was abandoned with some of the players getting injured as well. The video of the brawling cricketers soon went viral and in no time fans and followers of the game expressed their disappointment on social media platforms.

Watch it here:

Disgraceful scenes during a charity match which had to be abandoned after a fight between the two teams. The violence erupted at the end of a game at Mote Park Cricket Club in Maidstone during a tournament raising money for those in need of medical treatment in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/uGOYPuc3z2— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 20, 2021

According to a MirrorUK report, the charity event was organised to raise funds for ‘Share for Care’ and the Heart of Kent Hospice in Aylesford. Shehzad Akram, who played a crucial role in organising the cricket tournament, said “We tried our best for charity,” but a “group of lunatics” spoiled the entire charity event.

The publication also cited a spokesperson for Kent Police said they are probing the footage, which was filmed during the charity match. Officers were called to the scene at around 6:50 PM on Sunday and spoke to those who were present at the scene. As the enquiry is still ongoing no arrests have been made yet, the report further mentioned.

