Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

Charl Langeveldt Joins South Africa's Revamped Coaching Set-up

Charl Langeveldt, who was working with Bangladesh as bowling coach, has resigned from his post to join South Africa's new coaching set-up under Mark Boucher.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Charl Langeveldt Joins South Africa's Revamped Coaching Set-up

Charl Langeveldt, who was working with the Bangladesh cricket team as their bowling coach, has resigned from his post to join South Africa's new coaching set-up under new head coach Mark Boucher.

Langeveldt had a two-year contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board but was granted his release just five months into his tenure.

"Langeveldt said he has offer to work in South Africa's senior side, which is why he requested the BCB to let him go. We have decided to release him," BCB's cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan told Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

The appointment sees another notable former player join the overhaul at Cricket South Africa, with former skipper Graeme Smith currently holding the role of interim director of cricket and playing a key role in bringing Boucher into the fold.

“I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," Smith had said at a media briefing at Newlands. "With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena.

“I have the highest regard for (former interim team director) Enoch (Nkwe) as well and I want to create a clear path for him to grow into a top international coach. At the same time there is a clear need to maintain continuity and stability in the Proteas management team and we will be retaining the technical support staff along with Volvo Masubelele continuing as team manager and Justin Ontong as fielding coach."

South Africa's next major series is at home against England, consisting of four Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning with the Boxing Day Test.

Charl Langeveldtcsamark boucherSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more