CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCL T20 2022 match, April 21, 1:00 PM IST

CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chanmarians Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club The table-toppers Chanmarians Cricket Club will aim to continue their unbeatable ride in the MCL T20 2022 when they will lock horns with Bawngkawn South Cricket Club on Thursday, April 21, at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram.

Chanmarians Cricket Club have had a commendable journey in the league so far. They are undefeatable in the league so far. CHC won their first four games to make a solid statement in the league. With nine points to their name, Chanmarians are at the pole position in the points table. Their last match against Chhinga Veng Cricket Club was canceled due to rain.

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, on the other hand, are struggling to remain afloat in the T20 extravaganza. The team has lost all its first five matches to occupy the last place in the points table. BSCC are heading into the Thursday encounter after losing their last game to Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Chanmarians Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

CHC vs BSCC Telecast

Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

CHC vs BSCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CHC vs BSCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 1:00 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Lalrinsanga

Vice-Captain – Zoramthanga

Suggested Playing XI for CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saidingliana Sailo, Lalnunthara Ngutre

Batters: Michael Lalhmachhuana, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga

All-rounders: Lalhmangaiha M, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Zoramthanga

Bowlers: Moses Ramhlunmawia, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga

CHC vs BSCC Probable XIs:

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalhmangaiha M, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhruaitluanga, Gilbert Libion, Lalchhuanawma B, Lalhruaizela M

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalnunthara Ngutre (c), Zomuansanga, Lalbiaktluanga, R Lalhlimpuia, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalawmpuia Renthlei, R Lalthakima, Michael Lalhmachhuana (wk)

