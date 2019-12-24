Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cheapest Ticket for India-Sri Lanka T20I at Indore to Cost Rs 500

The stadium has the capacity to seat 27,000 spectators.

PTI |December 24, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
Cheapest Ticket for India-Sri Lanka T20I at Indore to Cost Rs 500

Spectators will have to shell out anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 4,920 to watch the T20 match between India and Sri Lanka at Holkar Stadium here on January 7, an official said on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates for the T20 match between the two neighbouring countries, he said.

Those who wish to watch the T20 International match at Holkar Stadium will have to pay anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 4,920 for each ticket in different galleries, the MPCA official said.

The stadium has the capacity to seat 27,000 spectators.

The online sale of tickets would start from 6 am on Wednesday, he added.

The Indian team will play a series of three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka from January 5 in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.

