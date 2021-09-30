FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECC T10 2021 Match, September 30, 12:30 PM IST

FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Finland and England XI: Finland will go head-to-head against England XI in the upcoming 16th Group C fixture of ECC T10 2021. The two teams will meet on September 30, Thursday, at 12:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. England and Finland are experiencing contrasting rides in the T10 Championship.

Undoubtedly, England will start the Thursday match as the favourites. In addition, the last match between Finland and England XI saw Dan Lincoln’s side scripting a win by nine wickets. England is in a lethal form as they have so far won all their league matches.

Dan Lincoln-led team will be eying another victory on Thursday to confirm their qualification for the second round of the T10 extravaganza. On the other hand, Finland have tasted success just once in their four league matches. With two points to their name, the team languishing at the second-last position in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Finland and England XI; here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs ENG-XI Telecast

Finland vs England XI match will not be televised in India.

FIN vs ENG-XI Live Streaming

Finland vs England XI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIN vs ENG-XI Match Details

The match between Finland and England XI will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 30, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST.

FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dan Lincoln

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Mellor, Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Nathan Collins, Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Peter Gallagher

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Sam Pearce

Bowlers: Naveed Shahid, Arthur Godsal, Muhammad Imran

FIN vs ENG-XI Probable XIs:

Finland: Mahesh Tambe, Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans, Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad, Matthew Jenkinson, Hariharan Dandapani

England XI: Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Max Uttley, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal

