Check Out Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya' New Hairstyle Ahead of the Mega IPL 2022 Auction

Excitement is building among the cricketers and cricket fans alike as the date of the IPL 2022 mega auction nears. A total of 1,214 players, which includes 896 Indian and 318 overseas players have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 player auction. The two-day mega auction which is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13, will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket.

Two new teams will take part along with the regular eight in this year’s auction. Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Franchise are the two new entrants to the IPL family with two exciting players as their skippers. While KL Rahul will handle the mantle of the Lucknow team, Hardik Pandya will the Ahmadabad-based team.

Ahead of the mega auction, Pandya, the flamboyant cricketer flaunted his new hairstyle as he looks for a new starts after a lean patch over the last two seasons due to injuries.

Ahmedabad, the CVC-owned franchise is setting up their team around the India al-rounder. Apart from him, they have also roped in Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan and young Indian batter Shubman Gill ahead of the auction.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: ‘Staying in a Bio Bubble is Very Tough’-Hardik Pandya

A few days back the 28-year-old had revealed during a talk show that he will be playing the upcoming edition of the IPL as an all-rounder. “Yes, that’s my plan," Pandya said on Back Stage With Boria when asked if he would playing as an all-rounder in IPL this year.

“I want to play as an all-rounder. My preparation, hard work is all about playing as an all-rounder. If something goes bad then I don’t know. I am feeling good, strong and eventually time will tell," he said.

WATCH | Hardik Pandya Dances to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli Song From Pushpa with his Nani

He was also asked about what will be his captaincy style, to that Hardik said he wants to lead with example and set up a team environment where every player feels at home. “My way of leadership is that I want to set examples, create culture and attitude which the team wants to play with. I want to set the precedent. My philosophy is not that too complicated. (Want to ) Make sure everyone is in the right spirits, environment is nice, the players are feeling at home."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here