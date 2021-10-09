Check Out Australia Test Captain Tim Paine’s Response to Barmy Army's Cheeky Tweet

Australian Test captain Tim Paine is quite popular for his witty responses and cheeky digs at the opposition teams. In his latest such remark, the 36-year-old wicket-keeper batter has infuriated some fans with his take on the England players’ unwillingness to travel down under for the Ashes later this year.

Recently, in an interview with radio station SEN, Paine had declared that the Ashes will kick off on December 8 with or without his England counterpart Joe Root. It must be mentioned that Paine’s statement came after Root expressed his reservation about travelling to Australia for the much-anticipated series due to the strict quarantine rules in the country.

Now, in retaliation, the England team’s famous group of fans Barmy Army has taken a shot at Paine. On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of fan club posted an creative comparing Paine and Root’s Test careers to mock the former.

Through their tweet, the Barmy Army pitted the total runs scored by Paineduring his entire Test career to what Root has amassed in 2021 alone.

“If Joe Root scores 80 more runs than Tim Paine in the first 2 Ashes Tests, his 2021 Test runs will be higher than Paine’s career Test runs,” Barmy Army captioned the info-graphic.

If Joe Root scores 80 more runs than Tim Paine in the first 2 Ashes Tests, his 2021 Test runs will be higher than Paine's career Test runs 👀 pic.twitter.com/kudOTEDYdN— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 6, 2021

When asked about the tweet during his appearance on SEN Hobart, Paine said that he finds the comparison with Root rather laughable.

Mission: Get inside @tdpaine36's head before the Ashes 🏏Mission complete ✅ P.S. Sir Alastair is an honorary member Painey 😉 pic.twitter.com/4WlDHEqTJt — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 8, 2021

“I’d like to say ‘apples and oranges’ but it’s not even that,” Paine said. He further went on to question their understanding of the game and added that he has 1534 runs more than the Barmy Army.

Paine also said that the England team relies on Root to win games for them while he is just a “small piece in” Australia’s “jigsaw.”

Meanwhile, the Barmy Army would not be able to travel to Australia later this year for the Ashes series due to the strict COVID-19 protocols in the country.

