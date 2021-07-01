Check Out Danni Wyatt’s ‘Felt Cute’ Snap in England Football Team’s Jersey

England women’s cricket team opener Danni Wyatt on Wednesday shared a snap in her country’s football kit to support the Three Lions in the ongoing UEFA European Championship.

The photograph also featured famous football agent Georgie Hodge. In the picture, while Wyatt could be seen sporting England’s red jersey, Hodge was wearing their iconic white kit. “Felt cute, might delete after 90 minutes,” she captioned the post on Instagram. She also used the #euro2020 hashtag in the post.

The post was warmly received by Wyatt’s Instagram followers as they dropped their feedback in the comment box.

Several England cricketers also reacted to the post. England offspinner Alex Hartley and the number one ranked T20 bowler in ICC women’s ranking Sophie Ecclestone were among the first few to like it.

Ecclestone also dropped four smiling face heart-eye emojis in the comment box. Another England cricketer Sarah Glenn also commented on the post. She posted three fire emojis in the comment box.

Meanwhile, Wyatt, a veteran of 77 WODIs, was left out of England squad by English selectors in the ongoing three-match one-dayers against India.

The England women are leading the three-match series 2-0 after winning the opening two games by eight and five wickets respectively.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, India and England will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series, starting on July 9. And after getting ignored for the one-off Test and ODI series, Wyatt, who has scored two hundreds in the T20Is, will hope to make it in England squad for the shortest format of the game.

Overall, Wyatt has played 116 T20I matches for England and 165 runs at an average of 19.47 and a strike rate of 122.44.

She has also picked 46 wickets at an impressive average of 15.54.

