Check out Shubman Gill's Hilarious Comment on Yuvraj Singh's Childhood Picture

Being consummate professionals they are, the Indian cricketers also have a fun and mischievous side too. From Yuzvendra Chahal to Suryakumar Yadav, cricketers often play pranks on each other, shoot hilarious Instagram Reels, and drop savage remarks on each other’s posts on social media.

Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh is known to be one of the liveliest characters both on and off the field. Time and again, in chat shows and interviews, his teammates including Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh have shared his interesting stories, and the fun times they used to have with the legend during his playing days.

There is no doubt that even today, the Yuvi pa remains one of the most admired cricketers. Recently, he shared a childhood picture on his official Instagram handle with a funny caption with young Shubman Gill along with other fans taking a shot of their own.

In his childhood picture, Yuvraj is donning an orange t-shirt. In the caption, which clearly defined the food, he wrote, “Jab main chota bachcha tha, badi shararat karta tha (When I was a kid, I used to indulge in a lot of mischief).”

His fans were in awe of his younger self and flooded the comment section. However, it was Gill’s comment which stood out from the rest.

“Paaji tusi tan hun vi bahut karde ho (brother, you are still mischievous),” the batsman wrote. Agreeing to Gill, several people stated that Yuvraj was still the same lively.

Check out the post here -

Yuvraj is one of the finest cricketers to have played the game. Drawing curtains on his cricket career, he retired from international cricket in 2019. He was the top performer for India in their victorious 2011 World Cup campaign that saw him winning player of the tournament award as well.

He later successfully beat cancer before making a remarkable India return.

