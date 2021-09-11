Check Out Yuzvendra Chahal’s Special Mask as He Joins RCB Camp in UAE Ahead of IPL Restart

Ace Indian and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday, September 9, joined his Indian Premier League (IPL) team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The second leg of India’s domestic T20 event is slated to resume on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against three-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The news of Chahal’s arrival was confirmed by the Bangalore-based outfit on Twitter. Sharing a snap of Chahal on Twitter, RCB wrote, “A splash of magic has just landed in the UAE to join the RCB fam. Glad to have you join the team, Yuzi.”

In the photograph of Chahal was seen wearing glasses and a dark blue colour mask with the logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Have a look at RCB’s post:

A splash of magic has just landed in UAE to join the RCB Fam. Glad to have you join the team, Yuzi! ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #RCBCamp pic.twitter.com/qMFKOBXoKN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 9, 2021

IPL fans were also happy to see Chahal back in the RCB camp. However, a few fans also pointed out that Chahal looked a bit sad in the snap, perhaps, due to his exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“Ankhon me dard, Ham sath hai Chahal bhai ke,” a Twitter user commented on the post.

Ankhon m dardHam sath hai chahal bhai k pic.twitter.com/ZqhsTcqXNX — Mj (@IamMohu18) September 9, 2021

Another user backed Chahal to bounce back from this upset by winning the purple cap in the 14th edition of the IPL. At the end of every season of IPL, the highest wicket-taker in the league is awarded the purple cap.

Mark my word he will be Purple cap holder at the end of IPL— … (@ReetSooraj) September 9, 2021

Another IPL fan claimed that Chahal will now be more “serious” and more “dangerous.”

After being dropped from this WC squad, Yuzi will be bit more serious and more dangerous in bowling .. so that no one takes lightly……Good Luck Chahli…..All the best and get as most as wicket u can— Nitin Singh (@realnitinn2401) September 9, 2021

Meanwhile, RCB will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first game of UAE leg on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

