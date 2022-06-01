Check Ticket Prices and Availability of India vs South Africa first T20I Match in New Delhi

After the completion of the IPL, Indian cricketers will have to shift their focus to international cricket as they will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The hosts will be led by KL Rahul in the T20I series against South Africa as senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah opted for rest. The Proteas, on the other hand, will be led by Temba Bavuma. The visitors are expected to have some experienced players like Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Aiden Markram in the first 11.

ALSO READ | ‘Fruits Of Your Hard Work’: Krunal Pandya Lauds Brother Hardik For Clinching IPL 2022 Title

The second T20I match of the series is slated to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12. Vishakapatnam will organise the third match of the series on June 14. The penultimate match will be played three days later at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The final match of the series will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on June 19.

Ahead of the electrifying T20I series between India and South Africa, it is time to take a look at how fans and followers of the game can buy tickets for the upcoming encounters.

Both online and offline facilities will be available for the fans to book tickets. Fans will have to open the Paytm Insider app if they wish to purchase tickets online. They will have to register with their email id and mobile number. And after that, they will have to select the location and the match in order to buy the tickets.

A government ID number like the Voter ID or Driving License ID or others will be needed to provide the required details and then the spectators can continue with the payment. Ticket prices start from INR 850 to INR 14,000 for a person for the first T20I match. Users will receive a confirmation after the transaction is done successfully.

Notably, a win against South Africa in the first T20I will help the KL Rahul-led T20 team in achieving a remarkable record. Indian team are currently level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive T20I wins. After winning the third T20I against Sri Lanka on February 27, Men in Blue had managed to win 12 consecutive T20I matches. A win in the first T20I will help the Indian team in stretching their unbeaten streak in T20I to 13.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here