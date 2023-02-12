Check Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For Sunday’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match, India vs Pakistan

After enduring a defeat in the final of the last Women’s T20 World Cup edition, the Indian cricket team will now look to rectify the errors and go one step further this time. Buoyed by the U-19 side’s recent victory at the T20 World Cup, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming to replicate a similar show at the showpiece event in South Africa.

Indian women’s cricket team will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. The high-voltage India-Pakistan match is slated to take place at the Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa. In their last warm-up game, India got the better of Bangladesh by 52 runs. India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh pulled off a scintillating 91-run unbeaten knock against the Bangladeshi women.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their last warm-up game against South Africa by six wickets. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Indians.

Apart from India and Pakistan, England, Ireland and West Indies are clubbed in Group B.

Weather Report

Cape Town weather is expected to be mostly clear on Sunday. The chances of rain playing spoilsport are highly unlikely during the India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match as there is no chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 9 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 70 per cent.

Pitch Report

The Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town turned out to be spin-friendly in the South Africa vs Sri Lanka encounter. This could be a boon for both sides, as they are loaded with talent in the spin department. It seems highly unlikely that this fixture will prove to be a high-scoring affair.

India women vs Pakistan women Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Pakistan Women Predicted Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Aiman Anwer

Get the latest Cricket News here