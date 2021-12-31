'Check With Him How he Curbed His Offside Shots': Batting Legend Wants Virat Kohli to Seek Sachin Tendulkar's Advice

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar wants India Test captain Virat Kohli to call Sachin Tendulkar, wish him new year and when he’s at it, pick his brains on how to curb offside shots that twice resulted in his downfall in the Centurion Test against South Africa which ended on Thursday. Twice Kohli was out chasing a wide delivery outside off during the series opener meaning he ended yet another year without hitting a century.

Though India registered a comprehensive win to take 1-0 lead in the series, on an individual level, Kohli must have been disappointed having thrown away a promising start in the first dig when it seemed he would end his century drought for sure.

Gavaskar now wants Kohli to get in touch with the legendary Tendulkar who famously hit a double-ton in the Sydney Test during India’s 2003-04 tour of Australia while curbing his own tendency to chase anything that was delivered outside off.

“Going back to Kohli, it would be fantastic if he calls Sachin Tendulkar up to wish him a happy new year. And during that talk, if he can maybe just check with him how he curbed his offside shots in the year 2003-04 against Australia,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“He was getting out caught in the covers or caught behind, and then in that fourth Test match, he decided he’s not going to play in the covers. He was only playing maybe mid-off or straighter and on the on side; and what did he end up with? 241 not out in the first innings and 60-something not out (60*) in the second innings. Just maybe wishing him happy new year and maybe just picking him brains, asking him how he did it, might help him as well," he added.

The second Test will get underway from January 2 in Johannesburg.

