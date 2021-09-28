Checkout Yuzvendra Chahal’s heartfelt post for Dhanashree Verma on her birthday

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday, September 27, penned down a heartfelt post for his wife Dhanashree Verma as she turned 25. Sharing a few photographs of Dhanashree from his official Instagram handle, Chahal wrote, “Happy birthday, my love”. Chahal further said that she is the “best thing" that has ever happened to him and she deserves the “best". Calling Dhanashree an angel, the ace cricketer said that she lights up his life. He concluded his text by saying that he is “grateful that I was able to find my way to you”.

Chahal’s birthday post soon created a buzz on the photo and video sharing application as it garnered over 1 million likes.

The fans also extended their greetings to Dhanashree in the comment section of the post.

At present, both Chahal and Dhanashree are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Meanwhile, Chahal, who struggled with his form in the first leg of the cash-rich league, on Sunday, September 26, was at his sublime best as he picked three wickets for RCB while giving away 11 runs in his allotted four overs.

The Bangalore based outfit won the said match against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 54 runs.

With this victory, the three-time finalists have consolidated their spot in the first half of the IPL points table.

So far, RCB have played 10 games in the 14th edition of the IPL and have been victorious in six of those encounters to collect 12 points. RCB have lost just four games this season and they are among the favourites to qualify for the knockout stage of the league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will next take in the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday, September 29. The 43rd match of IPL between RCB and RR will be played at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.

