Cheeky Harbhajan Singh Urges Ravi Shastri to 'Wake Up' After he Caught Coach Napping

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 2, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
Cheeky Harbhajan Singh Urges Ravi Shastri to 'Wake Up' After he Caught Coach Napping

A screen grab of Ravi Shastri taking a nap in the dressing room. (SonyLiv)

Even as the Indian team was sweating it out in the middle against England at Edgbaston, head coach Ravi Shastri was caught by TV cameras taking a snooze in the post-lunch session on day one. India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is part of the broadcast team as a commentator, spotted Shastri catching forty winks during the 44th over of the English innings and made the most of the opportunity to have some fun.

The off-spinner jocularly asked Shastri to “wake up” and requested Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar, who was listening to the commentary, to convey the message to Shastri. Bangar was seen sporting a huge grin and once Shastri realised what was happening, he too was seen having a laugh.

In fact, Shastri was later seen joking with Singh and signalled that he was meditating after a heavy lunch.

england vs india 2018harbhjan singhIndia vs EnglandOff The FieldRavi Shastri
First Published: August 2, 2018, 8:55 AM IST
