'Cheer for India'-Indian Cricketers Wish Tokyo-Bound Athletes; WATCH

The BCCI has come out with a video where the members of the Indian Cricket Team can be seen cheering the Olympic-bound Indian team. The olympics is set to start on July 23 in Tokyo and the Indian contingent is all set to give their best. Meanwhile in the video, the members of Indian men and women’s team can be seen saying “cheer for India."

The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and #Cheer4India | @JayShah | @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/KDDr5wA28S — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Tokyo Olympics-bound Athletes on July 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India’s Olympic-bound sportspersons on July 13, three days before the first batch of athletes departs for the Games in Tokyo.

The interaction will be held virtually owing to the COVID-19 situation.

“Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with #Tokyo Olympic bound athletes to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8th August 2021," the government’s citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, posted on its twitter page.

The first batch of India’s Olympic-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo in a charter Air India flight.

