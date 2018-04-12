Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

Chef Faf du Plessis Goes Shirtless as He Cooks for CSK Teammates

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 12, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
Faf du Plessis (Twitter)

The Chennai Super Kings outfit has had a couple of brilliant games to start their campaign as they came from behind to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians before turning the heat of Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium. And the bonhomie is clearly evident as coach Stephen Fleming and batsman Faf du Plessis turned chef for the team. Interestingly, du Plessis decided to give the t-shirt a miss in the video clicked by teammate Harbhajan Singh.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan posted the video which read: “New 👨🍳 chef @faf1307 @SPFleming7 #Newzealandlampchops thanks flem 🙏👍 Great food Great company Great bonding 👍✅👌 #whitslepodu @ChennaiIPL”




Having only just returned to the IPL after a two year ban, Chennai Super Kings have been forced to move their home games from the preferred MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk to Pune due to the Cauvery water dispute. Expectedly, the fans are not happy about this, and neither is the Chennai Super Kings team.

Many of the CSK family took to social media to express their disappointment on this matter. Indian batsman Suresh Raina tweeted, “Will miss playing on our home ground and entertaining our #Chennai fans this season…You are always in our hearts. On to #Pune now!”




Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who has also played for the Rajasthan Royals, was appreciative of the atmosphere in the first game of the IPL. “Very sad for our team CSK and the fans here in Chennai that we won’t be playing anymore games here this season. The atmosphere last game was incredible,” he said. “Let’s hope this situation in Tamil Nadu is sorted out asap,” he added.












The likes of Imran Tahir, Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming also took to Twitter to make their opinions known.

Earlier, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council after discussing with the Committee of Administrators decided to shift the Chennai Super Kings’ home matches to Pune following a meeting with the Chennai Police A K Viswanathan and CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan

CSK are currently on top of the IPL table after winning their first two IPL matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

First Published: April 12, 2018, 12:52 PM IST

