Chennai Super Kings Confident Over Ben Stokes' Presence Throughout IPL Season

Chennai Super Kings shelled out a massive 16.25 Crore Indian Rupees to enlist the services of World Cup-winning English cricketer ben Stokes for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The southern giants are confident that their English signing will come good in the tournament and would be available for the entirety of the campaign despite possible conflicting schedules due to Ireland’s tour of England, which starts on the 1st of June.

“That is our understanding. Before the auction, the BCCI had conveyed to us that the English players will be available for the entire IPL," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

“We’ve not had any information that is contrary to the BCCI communication." he continued.

Stoke, who leads the English Test team said he would make sure that he gets enough time to recover before the Ireland Test.

“Yes, I’ll play. I’ll be making sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that Ireland game," England’s World Cup hero reiterated.

An ECB official allayed concerns over the knee injury that has been troubling the 31-year-old and went on to express that the nation’s red-ball captain will have a dialogue with the Chennai-based franchise to come up with a solution that benefits the interests of all parties involved.

“He’ll manage with his franchise but no date is fixed for his return from the IPL," an ECB official expressed.

CSK begin their practice session on the 3rd of March, Friday at the Chepauk Stadium.

Chepauk, fondly known as ‘The Den’ by adoring fans, will host IPL matches after the COVID-imposed hiatus as fans are expected to flock in to witness their favourite team in the flesh after a prolonged wait.

Two key youngsters in the Chennai setup, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will join the team in a week’s time after their camp a the NCA in Bengaluru.

CSK also acquired the services of New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson for the price of 1 Crore Indian Rupees at the latest auction, but the Kiwi seamer has been sidelined due to an injury, and a replacement for the bowler will be discussed during the camp in Chennai.

