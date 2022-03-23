Chennai Super Kings Could be Without Moeen Ali For Their IPL 2022 Opener: Report

Four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings will likely to miss the services of their star allrounder Moeen Ali for the season opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders set to be play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai this Saturday. As per various media reports, Moeen, a frequent traveler to India, has faced delays in securing visa necessary to travel to the country.

For the 34-year-old to be able to play for CSK against KKR, he will have to land in Mumbai by Wednesday since there’s a mandatory quarantine period of three days to be fulfilled before entering IPL bio-bubble.

His absence though could open the door for New Zealand’s Devon Conway to make his IPL debut and open for CSK alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad - the orange cap winner of the last season as Super Kings defeated KKR in the final become champions.

Moeen played a key role in their title run as he finished as their third-highest run-getter scoring 357 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 137.20. He was also fifth in the list of the batters with most sixes during IPL 2021.

Advertisement

“He had applied for his visa on February 28. It has been more than 20 days since the application was submitted. He has been a frequent traveller to India and yet he has not got the travel papers. We are hoping he will join the team soon. He has told us that he will take the very next flight after getting the papers," Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the CSK was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz last week.

The Englishman has been in superb form for some time now having retired from Test cricket last year. He was a key member of the England squad that made the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE last year.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here