Chennai Super Kings Full Fixtures, IPL 2021 UAE Leg: Full Squad, Match Timings And Venues

Chennai Super Kings are on the mend this season after the MS Dhoni-led side endured their worst IPL performance last season, finishing at the second-last spot. However, CSK went back to to their usual best, delivering eye-catching performances during the India leg of IPL 2021.

They have been undoubtedly one the best teams of the 2021 edition so far.

The Super Kings though started their campaign, losing to Delhi Capitals. The team then redeemed themselves by winning their next five league matches against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

The Yellow Army’s second loss in the competition came against in their most recent match of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians by four wickets. They are currently sitting at the second position in the standing with 10 points to their name with five wins and two defeats.

Playing in the United Arab Emirates, the three-time champion will hope to make it to the qualifiers and go all the way for what would be a fourth IPL trophy.

Here’s a full list of Chennai Super Kings’ fixtures in the remainder of IPL 2021:

Sepetmber 19, 2021: vs Mumbai Indians, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

September 24, 2021: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sharjah (07:30 PM IST)

September 26, 2021: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

September 30, 2021: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah (07:30 PM IST)

October 02, 2021: vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (07:30 PM IST)

October 04, 2021: vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

October 07, 2021: vs Punjab Kings, Dubai (03:30 PM IST)

Telecast: The broadcasting rights of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League are brought by the Star Sports Network.

Live-streaming: Fans can tune in to Disney+Hotstar to watch the live telecast of the remainder of IPL 2021

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

