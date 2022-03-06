Check Out Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Full Schedule Here

It’s official. The fifteenth season of the ultra-popular Indian Premier League will get underway from March 26 when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-voltage match at the Wankhede Stadium later this month.

Here’s the full schedule of CSK for IPL 2022:-

March 26 (Saturday): vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

March 31 (Thursday): vs Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

April 3 (Sunday): vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

April 9 (Saturday): vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

April 12 (Tuesday): vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

April 17 (Sunday): vs Gujarat Titans, MCA Stadium, Pune (7:30 PM IST)

April 21 (Thursday): vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

April 25 (Monday): vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 1 (Sunday): vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MCA Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

May 4 (Wednesday): vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, MCA Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 8 (Sunday): vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 12 (Thursday): vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

May 15 (Sunday): vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium (3:30 PM IST)

May 20 (Friday): vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium (7:30 PM IST)

CSK won their fourth IPL title last season when they defeated KKR in a one-sided final in UAE. It was a remarkable turnaround for a team which finished second from bottom in IPL 2020 - their worst display in the history of the T20 league.

