Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule IPL 2023: CSK Face Defending Champions Gujarat Titans in Opener

After a horrific season last year, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to bounce back in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 15th season begins from March 31 where Chennai Super Kings will clash against Gujarat Titans. The 4-time champions will have a tough task ahead of them in the defending champions straightaway
The Super Kings made some interesting purchases in the mini-auction, held last year in Kochi. All-rounder Ben Stokes was roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 16.5 crore along with Kyle Jamieson and Ajinkya Rahane among the major buys.
The franchise started IPL 2022 with a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja but returned to their talisman MS Dhoni midway through the season.
Meanwhile, with Stokes inclusion in the squad, many feels Dhoni might lead CSK for the last time in the upcoming season.
Let’s have a look at Chennai Super Kings’ fixture in the IPL 2023.
Match 1: March 31, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30PM IST, Ahmedabad
Match 2: April 3, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai
Match 3: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai
Match 4: April 12, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai
Match 5: April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru
Match 6: April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai
Match 7: April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata
Match 8: April 27, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30PM IST, Jaipur
Match 9: April 30, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai
Match 10: May 4, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow
Match 11: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai
Match 12: May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai
Match 13: May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai
Match 14: May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi
Get the latest Cricket News here