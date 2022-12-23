Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Players

Having endured a forgettable season last time around, four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are entering the mini-auction to address the gaps that resulted in them managing just four wins out of 14 attempts and thus failing to qualify for the playoffs. A big void has been left with Dwayne Bravo’s retirement; hence, CSK will be eyeing an allrounder who can be an apt replacement.

The franchise, which started IPL 2022 with a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja, returned to their talisman MS Dhoni midway through the season. They have released eight players.

A total of 405 cricketers went under the hammer at the auction for 87 slots. 273 of them were Indians while 132 were overseas. Of these, 119 have played international cricket while 282 are uncapped.

As many as 19 overseas players registered in the Rs 2 crore bracket - the highest base price.

Chennai Super Kings Purse: Rs 20.55 crore

Slots Available: Seven

Overseas Slots: Two

Chennai Super Kings Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK Players Bought at Auction:

Ben Stokes: Rs 16.25 Crore Nishant Sindhu: Rs 60 Lakh Ajinkya Rahane: Rs 50 Lakh Shaik Rasheed: Rs 20 Lakh

How They Fared Last Season?

Chennai Super Kings won just four of their 14 matches while losing 10. They managed a total of eight points and finished 9th in the standings.

