Chennai Super Kings Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by CSK on Day 1

CSK Players List: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings retained four players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. From their total purse of Rs 90 crore, CSK spent Rs 42 crore on retaining Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

So the CSK entered IPL 2022 auction with a total purse of Rs 48 crore. Each franchise can have a squad of maximum 25 players so the defending champions were left with 21 open slots to fill of which seven could be overseas stars.

Here’s how CSK spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Players Retained:

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore) MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore) Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

Players Bought on Day 1

Dwayne Bravo – 4.4 crore Robin Uthappa – 2 crore

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here