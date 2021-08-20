Chennai Super Kings Resumes Practice for IPL 2021 in Dubai

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have started their preparations at the ICC academy in Dubai on August 19, ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League. The tournament will resume with three times T20 league champions taking on Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Sharing the images of the practice session on their official Twitter handle, CSK wrote, “Huddle Hustle.” In another post, they shared MSD in his training gear and captioned it - “Yellove at first sight.”

Earlier this month, CSK players had gathered in Chennai to attend a training camp. Star players including Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Deepak Chahar along with other team members had arrived in Dubai on August 13. The team is leaving no stones unturned to lift the trophy one more time. Currently, CSK is placed on the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with 10 points. They have won five games out of seven. Chennai is just behind Delhi Capitals, who are table toppers with 12 points from 8 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were at third and fourth position, respectively before the cash-rich league was halted due to COVID-19.

The 14th edition of IPL was postponed midway after some players tested positive for the novel coronavirus inside the franchises’ bio-bubble. The remaining matches are scheduled to held in UAE in September-October across three venues which are Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai; Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah; and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Dhoni-led side will go an extra mile this time as they are hoping to make the playoffs this year. This is because last year CSK registered one of its worst outings in the domestic T20 league. They had finished seventh on the points table last season and did not qualify for the knockout stages, for the first time in their history in IPL.

