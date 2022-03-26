Chennai Super Kings Squad Against Kolkata Knight Riders: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 01

In the first match of the IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings will begin their title defense against runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the much-anticipated game on Saturday.

It’s the end of an era for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni has entrusted Ravindra Jadeja with the responsibility of leading the Yellow Army. The Super Kings retained their core players including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Jadeja, and Dhoni ahead of the auction.

Some of their key inclusions at the auction included Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Chris Jordan, Ambati Rayudu, and Shivam Dube. The team will be without the services of the spin all-rounder Moeen Ali on Saturday as he is completing his quarantine period. Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne are likely to form the fast-bowling unit of the team alongside Bravo and Dube.

Kolkata Knight Riders will also be playing under a new captain, Shreyas Iyer. The Indian batter has decent experience of captaincy as he previously led Delhi Capitals for three seasons.

KKR are expected to play a gamble as they can open their batting innings with Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer. Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch will be missing the first five games for the Knight Riders as they are busy with their international duties.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk)

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Shivam Mavi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Chennai Super Kings’ squad: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Adam Milne, Simrajeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajavardhan Hangargekar, Prashanth Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, Dwayne Bravo

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aman Khan, Pratham Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Tim Southee, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Baba Indrajith (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Kumar, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Ashok Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

