Chennai Super Kings Squad Against Mumbai Indians: Probable Playing 11s for CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Match 59

Mumbai Indians have had a nightmare season this year. The team suffered their 9th defeat in the tournament at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. Opting to bowl first, Mumbai did well to restrict KKR to 165 despite a great start. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah recorded a five-wicket haul while giving just 10 runs in his four-over spell. Mumbai Indians conceded only 9 runs of the last 15 deliveries. The brilliance of the bowling unit, however, did not receive support from the Mumbai batters as the side suffered yet another batting collapse. Barring Ishan Kisha’s 51, no other Mumbai batter could go past the 20-run mark and the team was eventually bowled out at 113 in the 18th over.

Chennai Super Kings will come into the contest with a compressive victory against Delhi Capitals in their previous match. Banking on a brilliant 87 by opener Devon Convoy and Shivam Dube’s quickfire 32, Chennai set a target of 209 for the Delhi Capitals

In reply, Delhi got off to a rough start and CSK bowlers ensured that there were no hiccups in the way of their team’s victory. Every Chennai bowler picked at least a wicket as Delhi was bowled out for 117 in the 18th over.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: MS Dhoni (c) (W), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (W), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians squads:

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma.

Mumbai Indians squad for 2022 IPL: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal.

