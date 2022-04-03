Chennai Super Kings Squad Against Punjab Kings: Probable Playing 11s of CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 11

Chennai Super Kings will look for their first win of the season when they meet a wounded Punjab Kings on Sunday, April 3. The Chennai-based outfit, which is led by their new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, have lost both the games. Punjab Kings, on the other end, announced their arrival in style but failed to keep up with the winning momentum in their last game.

It would be interesting to see the Sunday fixture as both sides must win this game in order to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

The Indian Premier League 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Staring XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, (c) Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne.

Punjab Kings Probable Starting XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings squads:

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

