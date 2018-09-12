Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket

Loading...
"Being a super fan of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings, I wanted to come up with something unique as my wedding invite. I spoke to a friend who is a graphic designer by profession and also a CSK fan, we zeroed in on this," he was quoted as saying by the Chennai Super Kings website.
Wishing the Super fan in Vinod Buddy a very happy married life ahead! The invite is a special #Yellove from the super fan! Read More - https://t.co/VcTPPCGqbb #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/TKOsxqVPDr— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 12, 2018
Vinod is also the person behind many Chennai Super Kings videos and he was also presented with a bat signed by Dhoni.
"CSK officials surprised me in 2015 when they called out my name, at the conclusion of our last home game and I was presented with the bat signed by Dhoni," he said.
First Published: September 12, 2018, 3:55 PM IST