Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 12, 2018, 3:55 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings. (Twitter/CSK)

Chennai Super Kings are known for their loyal support base but one fan - K Vinod - took his love for the team to another level as he got his wedding invite printed as match ticket of a CSK home game.

"Being a super fan of MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings, I wanted to come up with something unique as my wedding invite. I spoke to a friend who is a graphic designer by profession and also a CSK fan, we zeroed in on this," he was quoted as saying by the Chennai Super Kings website.




Vinod is also the person behind many Chennai Super Kings videos and he was also presented with a bat signed by Dhoni.

"CSK officials surprised me in 2015 when they called out my name, at the conclusion of our last home game and I was presented with the bat signed by Dhoni," he said.
