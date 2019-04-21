Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

CSK Players Take Up the ‘Local Ninja Challenge’

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
CSK Players Take Up the ‘Local Ninja Challenge’

Loading...
Chennai Super Kings have been in fine form throughout the IPL 2019 thus far and members of the Yellow Army are now taking up a new sport: Silambam, a martial art that originated in Tamil Nadu.

In a video posted on CSK’s official Instagram page, different players try their hand at the martial art in which the weapon of choice is a bamboo staff.

The players are handed the staff and take turns at swinging it around, with varying degrees of success. Some players – Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja among them – catch on quite easily. Others? Not so much.

Nevertheless, their struggles lead to some pretty hilarious moments with Ambati Rayudu’s inability to swing the stick a particular highlight.







View this post on Instagram


Catch the Lions nailing the Silambam like Super Local Bosses! #SuperLocalChallenge #WhistlePodu #Yellove


A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on






Defending champions CSK have only lost two games so far this season and are in a good position to seal their spot in the playoffs with a win over RCB on Sunday (April 21).
chennai super kingsCSKipl 2019Off The Field
First Published: April 20, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking