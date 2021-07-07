Chennai Super Kings Teammates Pour in Birthday Wishes for MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday today onJuly 07. People across the country poured in wishes for the former Indian skipper. Though Dhoni took retirement from international cricket, he continues to captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On his special day, players of CSK shared a thoughtful and lovely message for their all-time favourite Thala. Cricketers like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, and Robin Uthappa, who have had learned a lot from Dhoni during their time at CSK, wished their ‘captain cool’ a very happy birthday.

CSK shared a video on their official Instagram handle which featured the above-mentioned cricketers as they dedicated a special birthday wish for Thala. The clip was started off by England all-rounder Curran, who has enhanced his bowling skills in the last couple of years as he played under Dhoni. He thanked the CSK captain for everything he has done for him and the team. Expressing how much he loves to play with Dhoni, Curran wished that hopefullythey can continue to play together for a few more years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Dhoni’s long-time teammates and friends Raina and Jadeja also wished the skipper “lots of love and happiness" on his special day. One of the newest recruits of CSK, Cheteshwar Pujara wished Mahi a great day and a wonderful year ahead. In the video, Gaikwad conveyed the message of every Indian cricket fan. He said, “Every day, seeing you, watching you play on the ground is a dream moment for me personally. May you continue to play for CSK and have a very long career."

Fast bowler Chahar urged ‘captain cool’ to not stop playing cricket and especially for CSK. Veteran leg-spinner Tahir, who has been a vital part of the CSK camp, thanked Dhoni for being around and helping not only him but the entire team. The video ended with Uthappa and his son wishing Dhoni a very happy birthday.

The former Indian skipper has led CSK to three IPL titles, 2010, 2011, and 2018.

