Chennai Super Kings the Best Franchise I Played For: Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lanka spin bowling legend Muttiah Muralitharan believes IPL side Chennai Super Kings is the best franchise he has played for.

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Muralitharan has turned out for two other sides in the IPL itself as well as other teams in different leagues across the world but he rates his time at the Chennai side as some of the best years of his career.

“Captaincy is about respecting the captain, whoever it is. We have to go by his decision. I prayed that if I come to the IPL, I have to go to Chennai as I thought there will be Chennai people in the team," Muralitharan said on Star Sports 1 Tamil show Mind Masters by MFORE.

"So, at that time, there was a good rule, where local players had to be in the team. The first three years was the best of the years because we could speak in our own language.

Also Read: MS Dhoni the Biggest Superstar in Cricket, Players Love Him - Dwayne Bravo

"We were around 7-8 people and even VB sir (VB Chandrasekhar) was there who selected us. I have played even for Lanchashire for 6 to 7 years, but I’d say that Chennai Super Kings was the best franchise I have played for.”

Muralitharan turned out for the Super Kings from 2008-10 and also played for the now defucnt Kochi Tuskers Kerala for one season. He was then snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2012-14.

After retiring from IPL cricket in 2014, he was appointed bowling coach and mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and was part of the backroom staff of the side that won the tournament in 2016

Watch S Badrinath host 'Mind Masters by MFORE' with special guests Muttiah Muralitharan, Russell Arnold & Laxmipathy Balaji in the final episode on Sunday, 14th June at 7pm exclusively on Star Sports 1 Tamil

