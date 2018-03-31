Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

Chennai Super Kings to Start Ticket Sale From April 2

PTI | Updated: March 31, 2018, 7:19 PM IST
A file photo of CSK fans. (Getty Images)

Chennai: Sale of tickets for Chennai Super Kings home matches during IPL-11, at M A Chidambaram Stadium, will begin on April 2.

The minimum price of tickets is Rs 1,300 for C, D and E stands (lower tier), said a press note.

The tickets would be sold from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 to 6 PM on designated days.

The premium hospitality tickets are priced between Rs 5,000 and 6,500.

CSK plays the first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10.

Not more than two tickets will be sold per person at the counter, it said.

Tickets can also be booked online at chennaisuperkings.com and bookmyshow.com.

CSK is returning to IPL after a two-year gap following suspension in spot fixing saga.

The team has been training since last week at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Iconic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was among those to arrive early for the training.

Head coach Stephen Fleming linked up with the squad on March 27.

chennai super kingsCSKIPL 2018
First Published: March 31, 2018, 7:19 PM IST

