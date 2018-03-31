Chennai Super Kings to Start Ticket Sale From April 2

The minimum price of tickets is Rs 1,300 for C, D and E stands (lower tier), said a press note.
The tickets would be sold from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2 to 6 PM on designated days.
The premium hospitality tickets are priced between Rs 5,000 and 6,500.
CSK plays the first home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10.
Not more than two tickets will be sold per person at the counter, it said.
Tickets can also be booked online at chennaisuperkings.com and bookmyshow.com.
CSK is returning to IPL after a two-year gap following suspension in spot fixing saga.
The team has been training since last week at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.
Iconic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was among those to arrive early for the training.
Head coach Stephen Fleming linked up with the squad on March 27.
Also Watch
-
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
First Published: March 31, 2018, 7:19 PM IST