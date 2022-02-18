In a serious allegation against India’s Under-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar, the Commissioner of Sports and Youth Department, Maharashtra, Omprakash Bakoria, has claimed that the young cricketer had committed age-fudging. According to Saamana newspaper, the IAS officer has written a letter to BCCI in which he has also sent evidence against the cricketer.

According to the publication, Hangergekar’s actual age is 21. Hangrekar, a student of Terna Public School, during readmission in class VIII, his birth date was changed from January 10, 2001, to November 10 2002. This made him eligible for the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup, where he played six matches and picked up five wickets.

The publication further reported that in his letter to the BCCI, Omprakash Bakoria sent evidence in the form of Dharashiv Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Gupta’s confirmation that Rajvardhan Hungergekar’s date of birth was changed.

Recently, Rajvardhan Hungergekar was bought by CSK for Rs 1.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

