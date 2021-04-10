- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Dream 11, My Circle 11 Team Prediction: IPL CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and newly appointed captain Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) clash in the second encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Saturday, April 10. The high octane fixture will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST onwards.
The three-time champions CSK squad doesn’t seem different from last years, due to which they ended up at the second last on the points table. But with Dhoni at the helm and several experienced players who understand the game and opponents’ strengths and weaknesses properly, it shouldn’t be a surprise if they reclaim their lost form. On the other hand, DC is led by India’s next-gen wicketkeeper-batsmanPant, who after a rocky start has established himself as a serious player in the country. His outlandish knocks in Australia and England in the home series, had compelled the mandarins at DC to make him the captain and they would want to go all the way under this young and enthusiastic captain’s direction and perhaps bag the elusive title this time.
The intensity will surely be high as some of the biggest names from around the world face-off in this epic T20 encounter.
Fans can get all the details about the IPL 2021 CSK vs DC probable playing XI here.
CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Live Streaming
The IPL 2021 CSK vs DC live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels. Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.
CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details
April 10 – 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa or Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur
CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane or Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ishant Sharma/Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav
