Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online

Three time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings will be up against Delhi Capitals in the second IPL match of sesaon 14 on Saturday, April 10. The outing will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, cricket enthusiasts will not be allowed to watch the match in the stadium. This is going to be the first time that the two sides will be meeting in this season of IPL.

Delhi Capital will be without their previous captain Shreyas Iyer as he is currently injured. Rishabh Pant will step in his shoes for this season. As for Chennai, they will continue to be led by MS Dhoni.Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will start from 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

The match has been scheduled for Saturday, April 10.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match be played?

The match will be played at the the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match begin?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match will start from 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match of IPL 2021 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

CSK vs DC 3rd ODI, Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham

CSK vs DC 3rd ODI, Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmeyr, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

